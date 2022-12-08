Chris Wilder makes Coventry City prediction as they chase play-off place

Chris Wilder has backed Coventry City to push for a top six finish this season, although he stressed the need to keep hold of influential striker Viktor Gyokeres in the January window.

The Sky Blues endured a tough start to the campaign but they have picked up a lot recently, which includes four successive victories leading into the World Cup break.

Therefore, Mark Robins’ side sit just two points away from the play-off places, and they have two games in hand on the sides above them, so fans will be dreaming of promotion.

And, speaking to League of 72, Wilder feels it is possible if Coventry have a productive January window.

“Coventry have got a chance as well – it was a difficult start for Mark because of the ground (CBS Arena) situation, they were obviously in a false position and you’ve seen them climb the table.

“Are they the Luton or Huddersfield of last year? I think if they can keep Gyokeres and the other players they’ve got then they’ve got half a chance of sneaking into the top 6.”

Gyokeres has scored nine goals this season but he has been linked with a move away in the New Year, with Burnley among a host of clubs credited with an interest.

The verdict

Most would agree with this and Coventry have to be seen as real candidates for the play-offs – even if there is a lot of football to be played this season.

But, it’s not a fluke that they are where they are, as Robins is a good manager and they have plenty of quality in the ranks, notably with Gyokeres up top who is certainly one of the best players outside the Premier League.

So, keeping him is going to be crucial, along with a few others, and all connected to the club will hope those key men remain beyond the January window.

