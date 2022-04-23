Chris Wilder makes confident Middlesbrough transfer claim

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder believes he has owner Steve Gibson’s full backing for the upcoming summer transfer window, making this confident statement to Teesside Live.

Boro endured considerable changes last summer in their quest to be more competitive, with 12 players being brought in as Neil Warnock looked to take the Championship side back to the Premier League.

He was replaced in November by Wilder, who was also given the chance to strengthen his side further in the winter as he brought in four players in total.

Though Caolan Boyd-Munce is perhaps one for the future, Aaron Connolly, Folarin Balogun and Riley McGree are all expected to contribute heavily to the cause between now and the end of the season with a potential play-off campaign on the horizon.

That investment could potentially lead to Boro having a quieter window when the summer comes along, especially if they remain in the second tier with the need to abide by the EFL’s profitability and sustainability rules.

League rivals Reading are required to work within a tight budget next season because they breached the governing body’s limits, a stern warning to others who are tempted to break the rules in a desperate attempt to get to the top flight.

Despite this, Boro boss Wilder is confident of more investment in the coming months, with Gibson potentially having the financial leeway to make further changes to the first-team squad.

Wilder said: “The boys have all done well, but it’s a cutthroat industry and we’ve all got different views and some difficult decisions to make in the summer to improve the group.

“The chairman knows how I roll and he’ll back me and do whatever he needs to do to get it looking as we all want it to look.”

The Verdict:

The Teesside club seem like a side on the up so it’s no real surprise that Gibson is willing to back Wilder with the track record he has, guiding Sheffield United and others to glory in the past.

There are a couple of areas that need to be addressed even without departures of permanent players, including the goalkeeping area with Joe Lumley not exactly doing himself justice this season and the forward department with Connolly, Balogun and Andraz Sporar all set to return to their parent clubs.

Straight away, that gives Boro’s recruitment team a real challenge and those out of contract also need to be considered because the potential departures of Sol Bamba and Lee Peltier could leave them with a shortage of options at centre-back.

However, the club should already have a brief idea of who and who won’t be staying so that should allow them to move quickly and decisively to secure targets, regardless of which division they find themselves in next term.

Remaining within financial limits will be the key to their long-term success though, so they need to be ambitious but ensure they are financially sensible at the same time. You would certainly back them to strike that balance well.