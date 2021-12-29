Chris Wilder makes confident Middlesbrough claim ahead of club’s clash with Blackpool

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has revealed that he believes his team will only get better as the season progresses.

Since being handed over the reins at the Riverside Stadium, Wilder has overseen some encouraging performances in the Championship.

A run of four wins in their last five league games has allowed Boro to climb into the play-off places in the second-tier standings.

Particularly impressive during their recent meetings with AFC Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest, Middlesbrough prevented both sides from scoring in these fixtures as they clinched back-to-back victories in the Championship.

Set to face Blackpool this evening, Boro will unquestionably be brimming with confidence heading into this game and thus will fancy their chances of securing a positive result at Bloomfield Road.

If Wilder’s side beat the Seasiders, they will move to within six points of the automatic promotion places.

Ahead of this fixture, Wilder has admitted that he believes his team will continue to improve as the season progresses.

Speaking to Teesside Live about his players, the Boro boss said: “They are all at different levels so everybody works at different levels.

“I respect that but I do believe that we hopefully [will] get stronger in the second part of the season.

“The intensity that they play will hopefully show in performances.

“The work ethic is huge for us and there is no hiding place out there really.

“Players have obviously got to prepare and look after themselves away from here and work really hard in terms of the sessions we put on here.”

The Verdict

It wouldn’t be at all surprising if Middlesbrough continue to improve as a team as Wilder has already made a major impact during the short time that he has been in charge of the club.

However, in order to reach new heights in the Championship, it could be argued that Boro may need to draft in some fresh faces during the January window.

With Brighton & Hove Albion forward Aaron Connolly reportedly closing in on a temporary move to the Riverside Stadium, it will be interesting to see whether Middlesbrough are able to back up this swoop by signing some more players in the coming weeks.

If Wilder is able to nail his transfer recruitment, Boro will have a fantastic chance of securing a top-six finish in the second-tier this season.