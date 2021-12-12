Chris Wilder makes confident claim on Stoke City after Middlesbrough tie

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder is confident Championship rivals Stoke City will be in the play-offs at the end of the season, speaking to Stoke-on-Trent Live after his side’s clash with the Potters.

In a game of few chances, one golden opportunity for each side was wasted, with Duncan Watmore failing to get a good enough contact on the ball from a glorious cross to put the visitors 1-0 up, before Tyrese Campbell missed a one-on-one opportunity to put the hosts in the driving seat.

Those misses proved to be detrimental for both sides on the day as they were forced to settle for a point, although that was enough to keep Michael O’Neill’s side in the play-offs places after seeing Coventry City drop two points against Huddersfield Town.

Quiz: What club did Stoke City sign each of these 29 players from?

1 of 29 Joe Allen? Arsenal Chelsea Everton Liverpool

But with Nottingham Forest recording a convincing win against Swansea City yesterday afternoon and a rising Sheffield United in action tomorrow night against fellow promotion candidates Queens Park Rangers, they are likely to face intense competition for a top-six spot for the remainder of the campaign.

The Blades would close the gap between them and Stoke to just three points with a victory over Mark Warburton’s men at Bramall Lane.

Wilder’s Boro may even be in with a shout of introducing themselves into the promotion mix, getting off to a good start under the 54-year-old and going unbeaten in four of their opening five games under the former Blades boss.

But one side the Teesside outfit’s boss can definitely see securing their place in the play-offs are yesterday’s opponents, waxing lyrical about the Potters’ squad after the game.

He said: “We’ve come to the backyard of a team that will no doubt be in the play-offs and gone toe to toe with them.

“This is not a below-average or average Championship side, this is a really strong Championship side that had a lot of years in the Premier League.

“They had the likes of Tyrese Campbell and Steven Fletcher up the top of the pitch, Joe Allen, Clucas and Vrancic in midfield – and all the way through, Danny Batth, international goalkeeper and players coming off the bench, Surridge, Tom Ince…

“It’s a really good Championship side and club that wants to get back into the Premier League, having spent a lot of time in there.”

The Verdict:

This is a bold prediction for a promotion rivals’ manager to make, let alone a neutral pundit, but Wilder clearly rates Stoke highly and you can see why after seeing them make such vast improvements in the summer.

Some would be cynical and say the 54-year-old is playing mind games, but if his point is genuine, it’s a valid one. They may have lost Harry Souttar, but O’Neill’s men still have a solid spine and a clear way of playing, giving them the platform to push on and get results like they did against QPR last Sunday.

Although their squad and on-the-pitch performances have contributed to it, the business they have conducted off it also has to be commended because that has gone a long way in freshening up the whole club.

Previously a second-tier side that looked to be in decline after three recent seasons of midtable mediocrity, they have offloaded their high earners and brought in several shrewd additions in their quest to be more competitive.

Another centre-back to fill the void Souttar has left may be required in January, but they have the ingredients to stage a promotion push and that has to be the aim to stop them falling back into midtable.