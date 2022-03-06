Chris Wilder makes confident claim about Middlesbrough duo

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has praised Aaron Connolly and Folarin Balogun despite, the pair scoring just one goal between them for the club, insisting there’s still more to come from the on loan pair.

Connolly and Balogun both started the game against Luton as Boro recorded a 2-1 win over their playoff rivals as they moved back into the top six.

It was a difficult game for Wilder’s side as they needed to work hard and grind the game out against a stubborn Luton team who more than matched the effort levels.

Neither forward got on the scoresheet against the Hatters as Paddy McNair and Duncan Watmore put Middlesbrough 2-0 up before a late Harry Cornick consolation in the 95th minute made the game 2-1.

Despite the goalless showing from both his strikers, Wilder was quick to praise them, telling Teeside Live: “He’s growing into it [Aaron Connolly]. And Flo [Folarin Balogun] has been good. It was a difficult afternoon for him too because sometimes you’ve got to look at what’s behind them.

“So they were feeding off little bits and pieces which made it difficult for them.”

Wilder was also quick to recognise other factors in their underwhelming performances in front of goal, as he added: “They’re two young boys, first loan spells. You can come with all the hype and they’ve played for Arsenal and Brighton, and they’ve played for England under-21s and the Ireland side.

“But it’s a big culture shock for them to leave their home and come up North. But, I’ve got to say, I think both of their attitudes have been superb and I’m still sure there is more to come.”

Middlesbrough are now sixth in the Championship table, and Blogun and Connolly will look to help them build on that position when they travel to Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United on Tuesday night.

The Verdict

Chris Wilder is the right man in charge to get the best out of underperforming individuals. He turned around the careers of several players in his time as a manager and one thing that both Connolly and Balogun have is time.

They have plenty of time in their careers to make an impact and Wilder is right to point out that January moves are never easy, it can take time to settle.

Couple that with the expectation of a top six push and both players being inexperienced, it can take longer than expected to get going. But with Wilder in charge, that will happen eventually.