Chris Wilder makes Burnley & Sheffield United admission as he discusses promotion race

Chris Wilder feels that Burnley and Sheffield United are in ‘fantastic positions’ as they look to win promotion back to the Premier League.

The World Cup break has come just before the halfway mark of the Championship season, with the Clarets leading the way and Paul Heckingbottom’s side three points behind them.

Whilst Blackburn are just two points behind the second-placed Blades, many feel the top two are the standout sides in the division and that they both have the ability to pull clear in the promotion battle.

And, speaking to League of 72, Wilder, who has won promotion from this level with Sheffield United, admitted the top two do look good, although he did remark on the unpredictability of the Championship as well.

“Yes – I believe. No doubt there’s some twists and turns in the magical league that it is that we all love, so well-contested from bottom to top, but they both put themselves in fantastic positions.

“As I said there’s going to be some twists and turns and no doubt there will be a couple of teams that possibly think they should be round this table and a couple of teams who will try and push towards getting in the play-offs obviously and see where that goes.”

The verdict

Most would agree with Wilder here that the two clubs are in a great position and you have to say that both deserve to be where they are.

However, as the ex-Middlesbrough chief outlines, there’s still a lot of football to be played and there is quality lower in the table who will be looking to get a consistent run going over the coming months.

So, it will be interesting to see how the remainder of the campaign plays out and whether Burnley and Sheffield United can last the distance.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.