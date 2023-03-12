Chris Wilder makes brutally honest admission after Watford’s defeat at QPR

Chris Wilder pulled no punches with his assessment of Watford against QPR, as he admitted they simply weren’t good enough in his first game in charge.

The former Middlesbrough chief was surprisingly named as Slaven Bilic’s successor in the week and he has been tasked with guiding the Hornets back to the Premier League.

However, he got off to the worst possible start, as a Tim Iroegbunam goal was enough to seal the points for the R’s.

And, speaking to The Athletic, Wilder made it clear that his side need to improve moving forward as he acknowledged they were below par in many areas against Gareth Ainsworth’s side.

“It’s a disappointing afternoon for everybody. I don’t think we did enough all the way through. We never showed that quality and composure, final run, pass or finish, to threaten the goal.

“We got into decent positions but nothing came of it. Decision making from back to front wasn’t great. Quality in possession wasn’t good as well. As you can imagine there will be an honesty to my approach in terms of the fact that we’ve not done enough.”

Watford are back in action in the week when they take on Birmingham City at Vicarage Road.

Start 2023 by testing your Watford knowledge – Can you score 16/16 on this quiz?

1 of 16 Who scored Watford's first goal of this season? Ismaila Sarr Joao Pedro Vakoun Issouf Bayo Tom Cleverley

The verdict

There’s no getting away from the fact this was a very underwhelming start for Wilder with Watford and he’s right to tell the players that he wants more.

Of course, he hasn’t had much time to get his ideas across to the players but the reality is that he’s been brought in to provide a short-term boost so it’s all about getting results.

Now though, attention will turn to Birmingham and it’s a must-win game for Wilder as he looks to close the gap to the top six.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.