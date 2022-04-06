Chris Wilder makes bold claim regarding Marcus Tavernier’s future at Middlesbrough

Marcus Tavernier has come on leaps and bounds under Chris Wilder and appears to be one of Middlesbrough’s most important players in their Championship promotion push.

The 23-year-old largely played as a winger under Neil Warnock but has been able to influence games a lot more as a box-to-box midfielder under Wilder.

The former Sheffield United manager gave his thoughts on Tavernier’s career trajectory and recent performances when he spoke to TeessideLive.

He said: “He’s (Marcus Tavernier) a talented boy and he’s got all the attributes to play at the top level without a shadow of a doubt.

“He’s a little bit more experienced and ahead of a lot of our other younger players at this stage of his career.

“Tav, for me, even looking from a distance, he’s a talent and there is still a lot more to come from him as well.

“He’s been great and all the midfield three have been fabulous.

“I’ve got to say though, I don’t think Tav really has needed that competition.

“I think his standards have been great.

“We all talk about, and I still talk to him all the time about, is in that position getting into the box from the other side.

“His energy levels are great, he takes a lot more care with the ball now, he protects the ball well and plays the defensive shape really well too.

“He’s obviously got a sweet left foot too, as we saw on Saturday.

“Now, to take him to the next level is contributing assists and goals with the other bits and pieces.

“We believe he can do that, and hopefully he will.”

Tavernier seems to have really improved for the relationship he has built with Matt Crooks and Jonny Howson in central areas, putting together one of the best midfield trios in the division.

The Verdict

It will be fascinating to see how Middlesbrough get on when they host Fulham this evening.

Boro have demonstrated in the FA Cup that they are a match for anyone on their day and it should be a cracking atmosphere under the lights at The Riverside.

Tavernier has played almost every minute of the Wilder era on Teesside and will be desperate to contribute in the closing exchanges of the season.

Having come from deep to bulldoze their way into the play-offs, Boro have gathered a lot of momentum under Wilder and may well have been in the automatic promotion conversation if it was not for a drop-off in their away form in the last couple of months.