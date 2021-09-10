Chris Wilder makes admission over job opportunities since leaving Sheffield United amid Nottingham Forest links

Former Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has insisted that he is ready for a new challenge and revealed that he has had a couple of opportunities since leaving Bramall Lane.

Wilder did not manage to find a new club over the course of the summer, despite the former Sheffield United boss having been linked with the West Brom job.

It is likely though that Wilder will be amongst the favourites for many of the jobs that become available in the Championship and potentially even the bottom end of the Premier League in the next few weeks and months.

There have already been reports from The Sun on Sunday (29/08/21, p60) that Wilder is interested in potentially taking over at Nottingham Forest in the event that Chris Hughton leaves the club.

That comes with Forest having endured a very difficult start to the campaign and picking up just one point from their opening five league games.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Wilder has revealed that he is ready to get back into management now and that he is looking for the right club that are heading in a positive direction.

While he also revealed that he has had opportunities to get back into management already.

He said: “There have been a couple of opportunities. It has to be right for me. The next job is a really important one because I’m getting judged off the back of a relegation and I’ve not enjoyed that.

“I didn’t like it, I’ve owed it but I want to move on and be part of a club that’s inclusive, that’s going in the right direction, that’s together and that wants to go and achieve.”

The verdict

Wilder is a manager that should be able to command a job at a club that are able to back him and give him the tools to have a really successful spell with them in the coming years.

The job that Wilder did at Sheffield United will not have been tarnished too much by the way things came to an end last term with the Blades’ form in the Premier League falling off dramatically.

However, these comments show that Wilder knows that he will still have to prove himself once again in his next job given the way that things ended for him at Sheffield United.

A club like Nottingham Forest might be attractive to Wilder with the chance to rebuild them and take them back into the Premier League one that has been a draw for many other coaches down the years.

Hughton though remains in the dugout there so at the moment there is not a chance for Wilder to get that job.

Having said that there will likely be a lot of jobs that become available over the coming weeks and months and Wilder has to be amongst the most attractive candidates out there at the moment