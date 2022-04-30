Chris Wilder makes admission over his time at Middlesbrough so far

Chris Wilder has revealed his pride at the work he has done with Middlesbrough this season.

The Boro boss took over in November with the side sat 14th in the Championship table.

With only two games remaining, the team still has an outside chance of making the play-off places.

The club will need a swing in fortune, with Sheffield United and Luton Town both five points clear in the top six and with Wilder’s side only having two games left to play.

But the 54-year old is happy with what he has achieved since taking over the side regardless of whether they can earn a play-off place.

In particular, Wilder is pleased with how quickly the players adapted to his style of play and took to his methods in training.

The Englishman also claimed that owner and chairman Steve Gibson has been happy with their progress during discussions between the pair.

“I thought the players took to our methods really quickly, they were really receptive to what we were doing and enjoyed it from the off, I believe,” said Wilder, via Teesside Live.

“I don’t think you get the results we did if they don’t buy into it pretty quickly.

“We got the home form going, which was key, playing how we did in and out of possession, which I think everyone appreciated and understood – and enjoyed too which I think was the key thing, both players and supporters enjoyed the way we were playing.

“I spoke to the owner last week and I don’t think he can believe we’re in the position that we’re in and he would have taken that all day long when we first arrived, and that’s from somebody who has watched an enormous amount of football and is incredibly passionate about his team.

“I think overall it’s been a positive season and we’ve laid the foundations to hopefully build and move it forward, but short-term, we want something out of it and we want something out of Saturday – a win to keep it alive.”

While it is unlikely that the team will make the play-offs, their final two games come against Stoke City and Preston North End, which they will be targeting to earn six points to keep the pressure on United and Luton.

The Verdict

Wilder has had a great season with Boro, even if the team cannot make a top six finish.

The highlight will have to be the FA Cup run, which saw them knock out Manchester United at Old Trafford and Tottenham Hotspur at the Riverside.

There are enough signs at the club that Wilder’s methods are coming across well.

This bodes well for a potential promotion push next season, with a busy summer no doubt ahead in order to aid the team’s ambition, so it does feel as though these are exciting times for fans of the club.