Chris Wilder makes admission about Middlesbrough man after big decision in Barnsley defeat

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder admits he felt sorry for midfielder James Lea-Siliki after substituting him at half time in his side’s 3-2 defeat to Barnsley on Saturday.

Having joined Middlesbrough on a season-long loan from Rennes back in the summer transfer window, Lea-Siliki has struggled to really establish himself at the Riverside Stadium.

The 25-year-old has made just 11 appearances since joining the club, having struggled for fitness at times since his arrival in the North East.

But with Riley McGree absent due to injury and Matt Crooks suspended, Lea-Siliki was handed his first start for Middlesbrough since Wilder’s appointment at Barnsley on Saturday.

That however, did not go to plan, with the midfielder substituted at half time with ‘Boro trailing 2-0.

Now though, it appears that Wilder’s decision to take Lea-Siliki off at that point, was not entirely influenced by the midfielder’s own performance.

Speaking after that game about the decision to withdraw Lea-Siliki, Wilder told the Northern Echo: “I felt sorry for him. Because they are that deep, what happens is when the ball gets played in, he’s running towards his goal all the time.

“He’s having two or three men on him all the time. Whereas if they sit themselves up, then he can make contact and he’s in a better body position.

“We had to pull a player off that hasn’t had a lot of football to one where (Marcus) Tavernier and (Jonny) Howson have. Would James possibly have managed 90 minutes? I would say no.

“We had to because he hasn’t played a lot of first-team or under-23’s football or even when he went away with the national side.

“It could have been anybody and it should have been somebody else but the fortunate thing for the back five is that we are still trying to chase the game.”

Middlesbrough, who are eighth in the Championship table, two points adrift of the play-offs, are next in action on Tuesday night, when they host Tottenham in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The Verdict

It seems that you do have to feel some sympathy for Lea-Siliki with what happened here.

After such a challenging season, this was an opportunity for him to really make an impression, and potentially earn himself a chance for more game time between now and the end of the season.

But for reasons that were seemingly not entirely of his own making, he was unable to really do that, although ‘Boro’s fightback in the second half may suggest Wilder was vindicated in his decision here.

Indeed, there can be no denying the fact that things simply haven’t worked out for Lea-Siliki at ‘Boro, and a permanent move to the Riverside for the midfielder in the summer, would feel very surprising.