Watford boss Chris Wilder has suggested Wigan Athletic crossed the line with their time-wasting tactics during their Championship clash on Saturday afternoon.

The play-off chasing Hornets were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by the relegation-struggling Latics, with the away side deploying what Wilder construed as time-wasting tactics towards the end of the match.

Indeed, a number of Wigan players went down with head injuries, forcing the referee to stop play, but Wilder clearly feels these were not all genuine incidents.

Talking about his sympathy for referees on the matter, Wilder said a line is being crossed.

“If a lad goes down with a head injury, (the referee) runs the length of the pitch and something happens, then you know that’s not going to make the back pages, that’s going to make the front pages,” Wilder said on the matter, via The Athletic.

“It’s difficult because all fingers will be pointed at him and his assistants.

"There is a line and I think it’s getting crossed.”

Interestingly, Wilder also revealed that he had discussed the issue with referee Graham Scott after the match.

“I basically went and sympathised with him and said it’s incredibly difficult,” the Watford boss explained.

“I wanted to get their view on it. I’m not hanging them out to dry but I think they know it’s a big issue as well, in today’s game and overall in football.

"I think it puts the referees in unbelievable positions.”

The draw yesterday does Watford's play-off chances no help.

With Millwall losing to Huddersfield, the Hornets could have gone within three points of the top six but instead sit five adrift with eight matches remaining.

The Verdict

Chris Wilder has every right to raise this issue.

It happened to the Hornets away at QPR last week and it happened once again at Vicarage Road yesterday afternoon.

The thing is, though, it's almost an impossibly situation to change with the head injuries.

A referee simply isn't qualified to determine whether or not a player is simulating an injury and, as such, they have no choice but to stop the game, as Wilder himself points out.

It's obviously a bad thing, but when you're desperate for points, clubs will go to these measures to help secure them.

It's a shame, but likely won't change any time soon.