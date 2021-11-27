Chris Wilder leaves the door open for Middlesbrough player to make Riverside comeback

We brought you the exclusive earlier this week that Wycombe Wanderers are interested in re-signing Uche Ikpeazu from Middlesbrough in the January transfer window.

Chris Wilder will be assessing his squad in the coming weeks in planning to put his own stamp on it in the upcoming window and Ikpeazu is definitely a player who will considered for an outgoing. The 26-year-old has not been a regular since the start of the campaign and as one of Neil Warnock’s summer recruits it appears he is not as high in the estimation of the new manager.

Wilder kept his cards close to his chest on the matter when he spoke to TeessideLive.

He said: “It’s far too early.

“Automatically, you have in your head there’ll be certain people that might not fit into plans but it’s far too early. We’re two games in.

“The big fella (Ikpeazu) has had ten minutes of football so as I’ve said, there’s players that people will have an opinion on that they might not suit your style but they might come through and give you something that you’re looking for.”

Boro go to Huddersfield Town today in hoping to put their midweek 2-1 defeat to Preston North End behind them and kick on towards the top half of the table.

The Verdict

Quiz: Have Middlesbrough ever won an away game at each of these 20 stadiums?

1 of 20 Valley Parade Yes No

It will be interesting to see how many opportunities Ikpeazu receives between now and January, the 26-year-old showed a lot of promise as did Boro at the start of the season but the addition of Andraz Sporar has really hindered his development as a Boro frontman.

Two games is much too small of a sample size to identify who fits into Wilder’s plans and who does not but the last few months have been a sorry tale for Ikpeazu and a reunion with Gareth Ainsworth at Wycombe could be the best move for both parties.

The Terriers are just three points off of the top six where Boro are eight meaning there is plenty to play for at the John Smith’s Stadium this afternoon.