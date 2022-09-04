Chris Wilder lays out expectations for new Middlesbrough forward

Chris Wilder doesn’t want to put too much pressure on Matthew Hoppe but is predicting him to be a ‘gem’ for Middlesbrough.

Hoppe is seen as a long-term investment by Middlesbrough but that hasn’t stopped Wilder hoping he proves to be a big player for the Teesiders this season.

Tha view of Hoppe being one for the future has been mistaken for meaning the striker won’t get game-time, but Wilder insists that opportunities will come the Californian-born forward’s way.

Hoppe has played for the under-21s in recent weeks to build his match fitness and scored a brace recently against Huddersfield B team, with Wilder opting to be cautious with the American after a disappointing spell in Spain last season.

Speaking to The Gazette, Wilder said: “He’d obviously shown some signs that there was a player in there for the future, but you never know. Sometimes, you have to get chucked in at the deep end, and we have to run with it.

“Sometimes, out of adversity comes some little gems. If Matt gets his opportunity, then hopefully he takes it and accelerates the situation from the position that we thought he would be in.”

Wilder will be hoping Hoppe can make an impact with his misfiring side. Boro take on Sunderland in the game on Monday night hoping to get their season up and running, having taken just six points from seven league games so far.

The Verdict

Boro paid a significant fee for Hoppe – around £2.5m according to reports – so there’s certain to be expectation of him having some impact this season.

That being said, Wilder is correct to be cautious with the young striker as throwing him in at the deep end, in a new country at a new club could do more harm than good.

That being said, Wilder isn’t afraid to make big calls and one could be on the way for Hoppe soon should Middlesbrough’s strikers continue to underperform.