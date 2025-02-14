Chris Wilder has issued a worrying Sheffield United fitness update ahead of the team’s clash with Luton Town.

The Blades are in the mix for an automatic promotion place this season, and will be looking to maintain their place inside the top two with a win away to the 24th place side in the division this weekend.

Wilder’s side have won their last three league games in a row, and sit just three points clear of third place Burnley.

However, Sheffield United now have a concerning injury update regarding Gustavo Hamer and Tom Cannon to consider going into their trip to Kenilworth Road.

Gustavo Hamer stats 2024/25 (as of Feb. 14th) - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.28 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.18 Shots 3.01 Assists 0.20 Expected assists (xAG) 0.30 npxG + xAG 0.48 Shot-creating actions 4.49

Wilder has confirmed that both Hamer and Cannon are doubts for the clash against Luton on Saturday.

He is hopeful that both can be given enough time to be ready for selection, but a hamstring and ankle issue respectively could see them miss this weekend’s Championship fixture.

"We're giving Tom and Gus as much time as possible to get on the bus," said Wilder, via The Star.

"We're assessing them again today, with the quick turnaround.

“Tom rolled his ankle in the first five minutes.

“He had to be dragged off at half-time so the medical guys made a decision, not Tom.

"He was in a bit of discomfort and pain but these things can settle down and hopefully they do.

“Gus was flagged up pretty early and we're hoping it's not too bad.

“It's about treatment and assessment and if they don't make it, then they'll be ready for next week."

Sheffield United have a crucial top of the table clash against Leeds United coming up in the following weekend, so will need to consider that match as well when selecting any potential injury concerns on Saturday.

Sheffield United have to be wary of Leeds clash

Sheffield United losing both Hamer and Cannon for this weekend’s game would be a blow, but their bigger squad now means it’s less of an issue than if it happened months ago.

If both are only 50/50 then perhaps giving them a rest wouldn’t be the worst idea when considering their schedule.

While no team at this level should be underestimated, Luton are in terrible form and sit last in the table, and it’s a big game up next against Leeds.

If Hamer or Cannon play this Saturday but aggravate their issues and miss the game against the Whites then that could be disastrous.