Chris Wilder issues warning ahead of Middlesbrough’s FA Cup clash with Tottenham

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has warned that his players will need to be better than they were in the opening 15 minutes of their recent meeting with Barnsley if they are to cause a shock in tomorrow’s showdown with Tottenham Hotspur.

Boro experienced a woeful start to last Saturday’s clash as Mads Andersen gave the Tykes the lead at Oakwell in the seventh minute.

Amine Bassi then doubled Barnsley’s advantage as he fired past Middlesbrough goalkeeper Joe Lumley.

Following the break, Bassi added a third for the hosts as they continued to impress in-front of their own supporters.

Whilst Boro did manage to pull two goals back, they were unable to seal a point on their travels as they slipped to eighth in the Championship standings.

Set to face a Tottenham outfit who are seventh in the Premier League, Middlesbrough will need to be at their very best in this fixture in order to compete with Antonio Conte’s side in this FA Cup clash.

Ahead of this fixture, Wilder has admitted that it would be a great achievement for the club if they seal a place in the quarter-finals of the competition at the expense of Spurs.

Speaking to the Hartlepool Mail, Wilder said: “It would be an incredible achievement [to progress in this competition].

“Obviously we understand, as we did when we went to Old Trafford, a lot of things have to go for us and we have to be at our absolute best to give ourselves an opportunity.

“We certainly have to be better than we were in the first 15 minutes on Saturday.”

The Verdict

Wilder’s comments are spot on as Boro cannot afford to produce another underwhelming display against Spurs as they will be punished by the likes of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

Having already knocked Manchester United out of this particular competition, Middlesbrough know exactly what it takes to compete with a Premier League side and thus they may not necessarily be daunted by the prospect of playing Tottenham.

In order to have the best chance of securing their progress in the FA Cup, Boro will need Matt Crooks to be on top-form in this fixture.

After missing Boro’s recent clashes with West Bromwich Albion and Barnsley due to suspension, the midfielder will be raring to go tomorrow.

When you consider that Crooks has already provided 11 direct goal contributions in all competitions this season, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if he adds to this tally on Tuesday.