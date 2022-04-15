Chris Wilder issues verdict on under-fire Middlesbrough player

Middlesbrough’s standout weakness in their promotion push is the goalkeeper position.

Joe Lumley was out of favour at Queens Park Rangers last term and it was a surprise to see him start the season as number one at Boro.

Luke Daniels, the number two, has had a handful of opportunities this season and will be wondering what mistake-prone Lumley has to do, for him to earn an opportunity to come back into the side.

Boro lost ground on those around them with a 1-0 defeat at home to Hull City last weekend and Lumley will not want to watch Keane Lewis-Potter’s late winner back as a tame shot flashed past him and into the far corner.

Chris Wilder gave his stance on Lumley’s struggles when he spoke to TeessideLive.

He said: “As everyone talks about, there’s no hiding place and there wasn’t a hiding place on Saturday.

“It’s no good me saying this, that and the other.

“It’s a mistake and there’s no glossing over it.

“Joe understands that.

“It’s the position they’re in.

“You have to be big enough to deal with that as well.

“Footballers have to deal with that criticism.

“You might have dealt with other managers, I’m one of those managers who says you just have to get on with it.

“Things happen in life and in careers that you just have to deal with.

“Disappointments.

“It was a disappointment from our point of view, he has to deal with it and come out the other end.

“It’s a show of character how he deals with it.

“This is the sort of thing pros have to be good at and get on with it, it’s not always rosy.

“Nobody has a perfect career, and in that position if you do make a mistake it’s highlighted and talked about.

“That’s something he has to deal with and the only way he does that is by working double hard on the training ground, analysing situations and learning from it and trying to cut out those mistakes.”

Boro still have a lot of work to do to finish in the play-offs, and goalkeeping performances could prove to be the difference amid the fine margins.

The Verdict

Quiz: What club do these 25 players from the Middlesbrough 2016/17 squad play for now?

1 of 25 1. Brad Guzan DC United LAFC New York City Atlanta United

Boro’s back three of Anfernee Dijksteel, Dael Fry and Paddy McNair is one of the best in the division, but at this point, every shot on target with some force behind it is a realistic threat for conceding a goal

Wilder’s men should have dealt with this issue in January or dipped into the free agent market, to at least provide some greater competition for places.

Boro have not been as dangerous going forward due to Isaiah Jones’ absence in the last couple of weeks, increasing the importance of defensive solidity, which has been severely hampered themover the course of the season by Lumley’s weakness.

His name on the team sheet feels like an accident waiting to happen at the moment.