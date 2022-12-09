Chris Wilder issues verdict on Norwich City’s promotion chances under Dean Smith

Chris Wilder has given his verdict on Dean Smith’s chances of success with Norwich City.

The former Sheffield United and Middlesbrough manager believes that the time is right for Smith to bring the club into the Premier League for good.

Speaking to League of 72, the 55-year old opened up on his thoughts regarding the Canaries, as they look to fight for promotion this season.

Wilder praised his peer’s intelligence and his time with former club Aston Villa.

He acknowledged the difficulty of managing the team through a relegation battle through the pandemic, but highlighted how well Smith dealt with the situation.

This is why the out-of-work coach believes that Smith can be the man to cement Norwich in the top flight, claiming they will be right up there at the top of the table at the end of this campaign.

“I think the time is right for Dean and Norwich,” said Wilder.

“I think he had the same situation at Aston Villa with COVID, they reset and had a fabulous run that ultimately kept them in the Premier League and Dean’s a smart manager – a lot of Norwich supporters will be disappointed they’re not sat around this table but it’s not about how you start, it’s about how you finish.”

Norwich return to Championship action this weekend with a trip to face promotion rivals Swansea City.

Smith’s side slipped to 5th in the table right before the World Cup break with a defeat to Middlesbrough, meaning the gap to the automatic promotion places is now six points as we approach the halfway mark of the season.

The Verdict

Smith is now just over a year at Norwich and he has helped to stabilise things following the departure of Daniel Farke.

While he was unable to keep the team in the Premier League in the previous campaign, he was dealt a difficult hand.

He did also oversee an improvement in performances, and brought some good results to the club before suffering relegation.

It hasn’t quite been an ideal start to this season, but the team is still clearly capable of fighting for a top six spot, which will be the aim come May.