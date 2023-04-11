Watford’s slim chances of a play-off place were dashed on Monday afternoon as they let slip a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with Coventry City.

The Hornets took an early lead through Joao Pedro before midfielder Imran Louza doubled the away side's lead on the stroke of halftime.

However, Coventry came out as a much-improved side in the second half, with striker Matt Godden bringing the Sky Blues back into the game before Ben Sheaf leveled the tie with 20 minutes remaining.

Despite not scoring in the game, Sky Blues striker Viktor Gyokeres still had a big role to play in the comeback, as the Swede set up Godden.

Are Watford’s play-off hopes over for this season?

This result leaves Watford sitting in 12th place on 56 points, six points adrift of sixth-place Blackburn Rovers with only five games remaining.

The Hornets have had a poor season by their standards in the Championship, and with their inconsistent performances throughout the campaign, it looks likely that they will be a Championship team once again next season.

That result means Watford have only won one of their last five games in the league, losing two of their last four games.

Chris Wilder arrived at Vicarage Road as a replacement for the sacked Slaven Bilic at the beginning of March, signing a contract until the end of the season. However, so far, the move hasn’t worked out for either party, as the Hornets have only won one of Wilder’s six games in charge.

What Wilder said about Viktor Gyokeres after the game?

Speaking after the 2-2 draw yesterday, Wilder went on to mention Gyokeres in his post-match analysis. He said, via Coventry Live: “I’ll be really respectful to Coventry and Mark (Robins) because in Gyokeres they have the best player in the division by a million miles... Well, not by a million miles but incredible. I have talked about him in the past, and he’s such a handful, so they are a really good attacking side.

“Mark’s done a great job here so for us to get into that position and then go looking for a third goal at the start of the second half, and we should have found it. That is my little criticism.

“The third goal is arguably the biggest of the game, and they get it through a couple of mistakes and, all of a sudden, the picture changes. We are a little bit fragile at the moment from a confidence point of view, and we needed to reset and get back to how we were playing.

“It gave them a huge lift and gave the crowd a huge lift, and we were on the back foot.”

Wilder is no stranger to what Gyokeres can do in the Championship, as the Watford boss tried to sign the Swedish international last summer when he was in charge of Middlesbrough.

The 24-year-old has featured in every single Championship game for Coventry so far this season, with the Swede grabbing 18 goals and providing nine assists, with his latest coming on Monday.

Gyokeres hasn’t gone unnoticed in the Championship with several Premier League sides being linked with a move for the striker and Coventry preparing themselves for that interest to intensify.