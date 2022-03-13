Chris Wilder issues update on Middlesbrough trio after club’s draw with Millwall

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has admitted that he is hoping that Anfernee Dijksteel, James Lea Siliki and Andraz Sporar will be able to return to the club’s squad for their clash with Birmingham City on Tuesday.

This particular trio missed their side’s meeting with Millwall yesterday due to illness.

Boro managed to deliver a positive response to their recent defeat to Sheffield United in Saturday’s clash at The Den as they sealed a point in this latest outing.

Marcus Tavernier nearly opened the scoring for Boro in the first-half as his free-kick struck the crossbar.

Folarin Balogun and Paddy McNair also went close to giving Middlesbrough the lead in the first-half.

Following the break, Millwall defender Murray Wallace was denied by the woodwork before Joe Lumley produced a smart save to prevent Jake Cooper from heading home for the hosts.

As a result of this draw, Boro edged closer to the play-off places and will be determined to move into the top-six by securing maximum points in their meeting with Birmingham.

After his side’s clash with Millwall, Wilder shared an update on Dijksteel, Lea Siliki and Sporar.

Speaking to The Northern Echo about this trio, the Boro boss said: “They’re all illness issues.

“Anfernee was the first to go down, so hopefully he’ll be available for Tuesday night. And then hopefully the other two boys [Lea Siliki and Sporar] will be available for Tuesday too.”

The Verdict

Although Middlesbrough did manage to produce an encouraging performance in the absence of Dijksteel, Lea Siliki and Sporar, they could potentially benefit from being able to call upon these players in their showdown with the Blues.

Dijksteel has made 27 appearances for Boro in all competitions this season whilst Sporar has provided 10 direct goal contributions in the Championship.

As for Lea Siliki, he will be keen to prove his worth to Wilder after recently making a rare appearance during the club’s 3-2 defeat to Barnsley.

Given that Middlesbrough will need to pick up victories on a regular basis in the second-tier in order to seal a place in the play-offs, it is fair to say that all of the club’s players will have to step up to the mark between now and May.