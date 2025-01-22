Chris Wilder has issued a warning to his Sheffield United squad ahead of potential further transfer incomings later this week.

The Blades confirmed the addition of Ben Brereton Diaz from Southampton on loan, bringing him back to the club after a temporary spell at Bramall Lane in the previous campaign.

Other potential additions this week could include Tom Cannon, with Sheffield United reportedly agreeing a deal with Leicester City for the forward.

Wilder will be keen to see his side strengthened before the 3 February deadline, with the Yorkshire outfit competing for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Brereton Diaz made his second debut for the club on Tuesday night, coming off the bench in their 2-1 win over Swansea City.

Ben Brereton Diaz - Sheffield United league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2023-24 14 6 (1) 2024-25 1 (0) 0 As of January 22nd

Chris Wilder issues transfer warning

Wilder is hopeful that deals will be completed potentially as early as Thursday, and he is keen to see more fresh faces come through the door at Bramall Lane.

He has warned his players that they need to show fight amid the prospect of greater competition for minutes.

“I don’t know. I think there’s been some bits and pieces happening back home so I’ll get my phone back on,” said Wilder, via The Star.

“I think we’re pretty close to the one that’s been talked about and hopefully come 12pm on Thursday we’ll be down the line with maybe one or two to aid the group.

“I think you’ve seen tonight, if we want to be in and around it, we have to be stronger.

“The competition has to be better, the options have to be better.

“Absolutely no criticism whatsoever, it’s been a difficult period with some big injuries but there are some boys there who need to come out of the team, have a rest and go again.

“In an ideal world, if we had what I believe we will have, even come Friday but certainly by the end of the window, we’ll have options to switch it up and competition for places.

“Whether some of the players thought what’s happening, some players may be coming in and feeling sorry for themselves, they can’t afford to do that.

“They’ve got to show fight.

“We were second best first half but hopefully that will change.”

Sheffield United league position

Sheffield United moved top of the Championship table on Tuesday night with a 2-1 win away to Swansea.

However, Leeds United can move back ahead on Wednesday night with a win over Norwich City at Elland Road.

Sunderland and Burnley are also in the mix for a top-two spot, highlighting the importance of strengthening the team this January.

Brereton Diaz remains their only addition so far, but it is likely more fresh faces could arrive before their clash with Hull City on 24 January.

Sheffield United needed to strengthen this January

Sheffield United spent the first half of the season with a fairly barebones squad outside of the starting XI.

Bringing in the likes of Brereton Diaz and Cannon will be a big boost to their attacking options, and give Wilder alternatives to switch up their way of beating opponents.

This could be key in the automatic promotion battle and will boost their chances of a top-two finish.

Competition for minutes will be healthy and Wilder will be relishing the prospect of having so many players to choose from now.