Chris Wilder issues response to bizarre Chelsea request ahead of Middlesbrough FA Cup clash

Chris Wilder has told the Northern Echo that he “wouldn’t have turned up” to Middlesbrough’s FA Cup clash against Chelsea as a matter of protest for his club’s supporters, following Chelsea’s request that the quarter-final tie should be played behind closed doors.

It emerged yesterday morning that the European champions had handed in a request for the FA Cup clash to be played behind closed doors, as a result of Chelsea not being allowed to sell tickets, following the sanctions imposed on Russian owner Roman Abramovich.

However, the response from the football world seemingly played a part in the Premier League giants withdrawing their request.

Speaking to the Northern Echo about the bizarre set of events that unfolded yesterday, Wilder said: “I’m delighted that the focus hadn’t gone off because it tested us. You can’t get away from it. The players are eating a four o’clock and it’s on Sky Sports. You know what social media is like now.

“It was really important that the focus was attuned to this game because if it weren’t then it would have hurt us and I was delighted with a couple of bits in the game where it’s gone against us and we got back going.

“I don’t know. When a decision is made and there is a universal ‘what is all that about?’ attitude to it from everybody, including Chelsea whether it’s Thomas (Tuchel), the coaching staff, their players, supporters. Their trust came out and said ‘what is all this about?’

“I thought our response as a club was class and our Chairman said what he felt from the heart. That was backed up universally by everybody knows the game and loves the game. I’ve got to say, I was thinking that I wasn’t going to turn up. If our supporters weren’t going to turn up then I don’t think I’d have turned up. Nobody wants that.”

The verdict

It was certainly a mad day from the moment that the initial statement was published, with the whole football world, including Chelsea fans, slamming Chelsea’s decision.

Middlesborough responded very well, in terms of their initial comments, whilst they also responded excellently on the pitch, running out as comfortable 2-0 winners at Birmingham City.

If Boro needed any additional motivation for this already exciting FA Cup clash, then it has been provided by the European champions.

Middlesbrough have been in excellent form at home in recent weeks, with the atmosphere generated by the supporters being integral to their Riverside success.