Chris Wilder issues prediction about Watford that Hornets supporters will like to hear

Watford are back in Championship action this weekend as they welcome Hull City to Vicarage Road.

The Hornets looked to have started to pick up some form before the break for the World Cup, as they climbed to fourth in the Championship table.

Slaven Bilic’s side have won four of their last six games and now sit five points adrift of second place Sheffield United. They will now be looking to put together a run of results in the hope they can close the gap on the top two.

Watford’s last game was their 0-0 draw at Bristol City, a game that saw the Hornets lose points in the chase for automatic positions.

The Hornets are now preparing for their first game in four weeks and host a Hull side that is currently sat in 20th place, just a single point above the relegation zone.

The Tigers have recently appointed Liam Rosenior as their new manager, and this break will have allowed the former Derby County coach to work on his new side and presumably organise a game plan for when they face Watford.

Ahead of the Championship returning this weekend and ahead of Watford’s game against Hull, former Sheffield United and Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has been speaking to League of 72 and has made a prediction about Watford this season.

Wilder told League of 72: “Watford I believe if the front two (Ismaila Sarr and Joao Pedro) and the players they’ve got, if they get excited in January and February and see the Premier League, I can see them going on a big run.”

The Verdict

Watford should be in and around the top two this season without any doubts, especially when you consider the players they’ve got at their disposal and the manager in charge.

The test for Watford and Bilic will be keeping hold of Sarr and Pedro in the January transfer window, as Sarr will have gained more suitors from his time at the World Cup and Pedro seems to still have interest in his services after the summer.

Wilder is correct though; if Watford can stay in and around the automatic places and get the sense there is a place for them, then they could easily put together a result of five or six wins, and if these two attackers stay at Vicarage Road, then they can play a crucial role in that happening.