Chris Wilder issues plea to Middlesbrough players amid poor form

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder has urged his players to stick together despite their underwhelming recent form, issuing this message via Teesside Live ahead of his side’s clash against Coventry City this afternoon.

The Teesside outfit are currently sitting in 22nd position going into this tie against the Sky Blues following a very poor start to the campaign, winning just two of their opening 10 league games with Wilder’s side failing to benefit from their summer business thus far.

Their current position comes as a shock to many considering the players they have recruited in recent months and the fact Boro adapted so well to Wilder’s methods when he arrived at the Riverside last year.

All of these factors made them genuine promotion contenders – but face falling further into relegation trouble if they fail to pick up at least a point at the Coventry Building Society Arena today.

Speculation surrounding Wilder’s future amid reported AFC Bournemouth interest hasn’t helped matters either, as well as rumours circulating about tensions behind the scenes between him and Steve Gibson in the summer.

The former has denied having a frosty relationship with the latter – and has called for unity as they look to drag themselves up the table following a poor start.

He said: “There has got to be some level of thought and consistency to what we’re doing. We have to stick together.

“Through experience, I don’t think this is something that is a massive issue, but as we’ve seen, the longer this goes on then the mood and the attitude changes and the shirt becomes a little bit heavier and the confidence drifts a little bit.”

The Verdict:

Considering the players they have at their disposal, you would back Wilder to get a tune out of these players sooner rather than later and when they do finally string a couple of wins together, they should be able to find some form of consistency after that.

They will be worried about their slow start though – because it cost them in their quest to achieve a top-six finish last season and if things failed to improve in the next couple of weeks – similar could happen again.

There are two factors currently working against Boro though. Firstly, there are huge expectations of them this season considering their summer investment and their manager’s CV.

And secondly, they would have ideally wanted to add a couple more players in the final third to give them the best chance of having a sufficient amount of attacking firepower.

Another attacking midfielder and a marquee signing up top would have capped off a productive window for Boro – and you have to wonder whether both of the factors mentioned will play a key part in hampering their progress.