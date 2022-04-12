Chris Wilder issues play-off points prediction for likes of Middlesbrough, Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield United

Chris Wilder has predicted the points tally needed to make the play-off places.

The Middlesbrough manager knows a thing or two about gaining promotion in the Championship.

The 54-year old earned automatic promotion with Sheffield United in 2019, where they enjoyed two seasons in the top flight.

But Boro are chasing a top six finish in a bid to gain promotion.

Wilder’s side is currently 8th in the second division table, three points behind his former club the Blades.

However, there are still five games left this season for Boro to climb into the top six places.

Wilder has issued his prediction for the points tally his side will need to do so.

“I think you’re looking at 74, 75 points and you’d be extremely disappointed if you didn’t get in on that number,” said Wilder, via Yorkshire Live.

“Teams have got to go on a good run, that’s the top and bottom of it.”

Middlesbrough currently have 62 points so will need to take four wins from five to reach their manager’s points total target.

The first of those final games comes on Friday afternoon when his side visits automatic chasing Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

A win could see Boro rise to 5th place if results elsewhere go in their favour.

The Verdict

Reaching that many points and not getting a top six finish now looks unlikely.

The teams chasing a play-off place are dropping points too often that 74 or 75 points will almost certainly be enough.

Bournemouth in 2nd place still only have 73 points, so everything is still all to play for with the chasing pack behind them.

The Cherries are well placed to earn that automatic promotion but the teams below them are a lot less easy to predict going into these final few games, with all four play-off places very much up for grabs.