Chris Wilder issues mixed update on Middlesbrough pair ahead of club’s clash with Cardiff

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has revealed that whilst Paddy McNair is available for selection for tomorrow’s clash with Cardiff City, fellow defender Darragh Lenihan is not set to make his return to action until after the international break.

Lenihan injured his ankle during Boro’s defeat to Watford last month and missed their recent meeting with Sunderland as a result of this issue.

In the absence of Lenihan, Middlesbrough managed to seal a 1-0 victory over their rivals in the Tees-Wear derby.

McNair had to be substituted in the second-half of this particular fixture after picking up a knock.

Anfernee Dijksteel was brought on as McNair’s replacement and went on to produce an assured display at the Riverside Stadium.

Currently 17th in the Championship standings, Boro will be determined to back up their triumph over Sunderland by securing all three points in their showdown with Cardiff.

Ahead of Tuesday’s fixture, Wilder has shared an update on McNair and Lenihan.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference (as cited by Teesside Live) about this duo, Wilder said: “Paddy’s been training.

“He’s okay and available, but Darragh’s not back.

“It’s not a bad one – he’ll be okay for the Coventry game.

“He’s ruled out of this week.

“It’s more than likely that both Chuba [Akpom] and Darragh are going to be back for the Coventry game, which will be a big boost for us.”

The Verdict

Whereas Middlesbrough would have been hoping to call upon Lenihan’s services for their clashes with Cardiff and Rotherham United this month, they will be boosted by the news that he is not set to be sidelined for a considerable period of time.

Having made 226 appearances in the Championship during his career, the defender will be confident in his ability to make a difference for Boro when he returns to full fitness.

As for McNair, it will be interesting to see whether he is given the nod to start against Cardiff as Dijksteel will be pushing for a place in the side.

Capable of playing as a centre-back and as a defensive midfielder, McNair’s versatility could prove to be an asset for Boro as they aim to launch a push for a top-six finish in the second-tier.