Chris Wilder issues Middlesbrough transfer stance on 27-year old

Middlesbrough are open to offers for forward Uche Ikpeazu this summer.

Chris Wilder has claimed that the club is yet to receive any interest in the 27-year old this transfer window.

Ikpeazu played 20 times in the Championship for Boro last season, but started only eight times.

Since the arrival of Wilder last November, the Uganda international has fallen down the pecking order at The Riverside.

That included going out on loan last January to fellow second division side Cardiff City.

Ikpeazu played 13 times in the league for the Bluebirds, but again found most of his appearances coming from the bench, earning just one start for Steve Morison’s side.

The striker did manage five goals from his limited playing time but the Boro boss has confirmed that Ikpeazu is not even training with the first team squad as they look to find a solution to his future.

“He trains away from here because he’s not part of the group.

“For his benefit he needs to sort himself out and get a club.” said Wilder, via the Northern Echo.

“As far as I’m concerned, if there is anything there, the boy should, and I’m sure he does, want to go and play football.

“Nothing has come up yet, but I’m sure before the window shuts he can find himself a new club and he can get on with being a professional footballer.”

Boro got their latest Championship campaign underway last weekend with a 1-1 draw against West Brom.

Wilder’s side return to action later this afternoon with a trip to Loftus Road to face QPR.

The Verdict

It is apparent that there is no future for Ikpeazu at Middlesbrough, so the club will have to work with the player to figure out the next stage of his career.

Life at Boro started well for the Ugandan, scoring two goals in the first three league games of last season.

But his performances dropped off in quality so it comes as no surprise that Boro are already willing to cut ties with the forward.

Making him train away from the first team squad is as strong an indication that he is unwanted as the club can make at this stage.

It is not an ideal situation for both parties, with Neil Warnock bringing Ikpeazu to the club last summer, however, as club’s start dipping into the market in the closing exchanges of the window, a solution should be found.