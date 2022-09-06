Chris Wilder issues injury update on Middlesbrough trio after club’s victory over Sunderland

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has revealed that Zack Steffen failed a late fitness test ahead of yesterday’s clash with Sunderland.

The goalkeeper, who joined Boro on a temporary deal from Manchester City in the summer transfer window, has missed the last three league games due to an issue with his knee.

Darragh Lenihan meanwhile is waiting to learn the extent of his ankle injury after undergoing a scan.

Lenihan was another notable absentee from Boro’s squad for last night’s clash.

Whilst Paddy McNair was fit enough to feature for Middlesbrough in this particular fixture, he was forced off in the second-half after picking up a knock in the second-half at the Riverside Stadium.

Boro managed to seal all three points in front of their own supporters thanks to a strike from Riley McGree.

The Australia international netted what turned out to be the winning goal in the 25th minute as he slotted an effort past Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.

As a result of this triumph, Middlesbrough moved up to 17th in the Championship standings.

Following the game, Wilder shared an update on Lenihan, Steffen and McNair.

Speaking to Gazette Live about Lenihan and Steffen, Wilder said: “Zack failed a late fitness test again.

“Lenihan has an issue with his ankle, I think if you look back at the tackle [at Watford], it’s a pretty poor tackle and maybe even a penalty as well.

“He’s taken a whack so we have to look and assess that.

“There is quite a lot of swelling in that ankle ligament so it’s not a great one.

“We’ll have to see how that transpires.”

Making reference to McNair, Wilder added: “Paddy just rolled his ankle.

“We’ll have to see how that is.

“I thought Anf [Dijksteel] came on and did well, so that was a real positive for us tonight.”

The Verdict

Boro will be hoping that the injuries sustained by Lenihan and McNair do not turn out to be too serious as they have both featured regularly for the club in the Championship this season,

Lenihan has made seven appearances at this level since joining Middlesbrough in the summer while McNair has featured on eight occasions in all competitions during the current term.

As for Steffen, he will face a battle to regain a spot in Boro’s starting eleven when he is fit enough to feature as Liam Roberts produced an assured display against Sunderland.

The former Northampton Town goalkeeper helped Middlesbrough seal all three points in this fixture by claiming a clean-sheet at the Riverside Stadium.