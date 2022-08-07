Chris Wilder issues injury update on Middlesbrough man

Chris Wilder has confirmed that Josh Coburn will be out for up to two months following the knee injury he picked up against West Brom in the opening day.

This comes as a big blow to both Coburn and Boro, who are already struggling with limited options up front in the current squad.

It left the team with only Chuba Akpom and 17-year old Sonny Finch on the bench for Saturday’s defeat to QPR. Wilder chose to remain optimistic about the squad’s overall availability, with Paddy McNair the only other player to miss this weekend’s action.

“Josh is out for six to eight weeks, which is really disappointing,” said Wilder, via BBC Tees.

“He jarred his knee in the second half of last weekend. We’ve known that all week and it’s disappointing for the young lad. But hopefully he doesn’t waste the time that he’s got now.

“He can use that time to get himself bigger and stronger and more powerful so that when he comes back he’s in a better position. I think we’ve been good in terms of injuries. I think a lot of teams are in far worse positions than ourselves.”

The Championship club are also closing in on the signing of Matthew Hoppe from Mallorca following a transfer agreement between the two clubs.

Boro are now waiting on his work permit before completing the move to the Riverside.

The Verdict

The signing of Hoppe should ease some of the team’s concerns up front, especially with Coburn now out for up to two months.

This injury has come at a horrible time for the youngster, who may have gone out on loan had he remained fit in order to receive consistent game time.

But perhaps this will see him earn an opportunity to impress in the first team squad upon his return to fitness.

The defeat to QPR showed that Boro do still have a lot of work ahead of them this window in order to have a competitive side for the season ahead.