Chris Wilder issues important Middlesbrough transfer update

Chris Wilder has confirmed that Middlesbrough have accepted a transfer offer for Marcus Tavernier.

The midfielder has been linked with a move to Premier League side Bournemouth this summer.

The move for the Cherries to sign the 23-year-old is now nearing completion with an agreement having now been reached over a fee between the two clubs.

Speaking ahead of Boro’s opening game of the latest Championship campaign, the 54-year-old confirmed that the club has received and accepted a bid for Tavernier.

The Boro boss claimed that the team will have to move on without him and that the club tried everything it could to convince the player to remain at the Riverside beyond the transfer window.

“We have to get on with it, the club did everything to try and keep Marcus,” said Wilder, via the club’s official website.

“When you get down to the nitty-gritty of the move and him wanting to move, I think it just became a case of negotiating the transfer fee, which is above me.

“But as I say the club tried everything they could to keep Tav, and now we have to look forward.”

It is understood that the fee that has been agreed for Tavernier is in the region of £10 million, with an additional £2.5 million included as add-ons.

This will be the second big money sale that Boro have concluded this summer, with Djed Spence departing for Tottenham in a eight-figure deal.

Boro’s league campaign gets underway this weekend with a Saturday evening clash against West Brom.

The Verdict

Tavernier was an important member of the side upon Wilder’s arrival last November.

The midfielder played 44 times in the league for Boro last season, scoring five and assisting five goals.

It was an impressive campaign from the Englishman as he played a key role in helping the team earn a 7th place finish in the league, as well as reach the FA Cup quarter final.

His loss will come as a big blow to Boro, who will be aiming to compete for the promotion places this season.