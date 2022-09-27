Chris Wilder issues frank Middlesbrough admission ahead of Coventry City clash

Chris Wilder has admitted that his Middlesbrough side are stuck in a sticky situation.

The Championship club are in the relegation zone following the first 10 fixtures of the new season.

His side has performed far below expectations so far, only winning two league games so far in this campaign.

But the 55-year old believes that the team’s performances don’t quite reflect their poor standing in the table.

The Boro boss wants his squad to come out of October the other end of a difficult patch of bad results by cutting out errors and being more ruthless in front of goal.

“We’re ten games in and we’ve not got the points total we want,” said Wilder, via Coventry Live.

“It’s disappointing, but that’s how it is. We just have to keep going and keep trying to come through the little sticky period that we’re in.

“We’ve made too many mistakes, we’ve not taken enough chances and it isn’t as free-flowing as it has been.

“That impacts us.

“We’ve largely played okay to well this season but there are parts of the game where we’ve been disappointing.

“Generally, I am scratching my head wondering how we’re only on the points tally that we are.

“But ultimately we are and we have to take responsibility for that.”

Middlesbrough’s opponents this weekend Coventry City have also had a disappointing start to the new season as they sit at the bottom of the table.

Mark Robins’ side will also be hoping to get their campaign back on track when the league action returns this weekend.

Coventry have yet to win a game in the second division so far this term, making the visit of Boro on Saturday all the more important heading into a very busy October schedule.

The Verdict

The international break has perhaps come at the right time for both clubs as it has allowed either manager time to work on the problems facing their teams.

It has also allowed for players to recharge their batteries following a busy few weeks to start the season.

And players should be returning from injury for both teams ahead of this weekend’s clash.

Saturday’s tie will be a big game for both given their need for points, but Wilder’s position will become under increasing scrutiny if he isn’t able to turn things around quickly at the Riverside next month.