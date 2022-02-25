Chris Wilder issues fitness update on Middlesbrough figure as Barnsley clash looms

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has admitted that Marc Bola could potentially make his return to action in the club’s clash with Luton Town on March 5th.

Bola has been forced to watch on from the sidelines since suffering an injury in training in December.

In the absence of the defender, Wilder has turned to Neil Taylor for inspiration who has been utilised in the wing-back role.

Taylor has started nine of the club’s last ten league games and is expected to feature in tomorrow’s showdown with Barnsley.

Middlesbrough will enter this clash full of confidence following their 2-1 victory over West Bromwich Albion earlier this week.

Currently seventh in the Championship standings, Boro could potentially climb into the play-off places if they seal all three points at Oakwell on Saturday.

However, Middlesbrough cannot afford to underestimate their opponents as Barnsley have managed to seal victory in two of their last three league games.

Ahead of this fixture, Wilder has shared a fitness update on Bola.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference (as cited by Teesside Live) about the defender, Wilder said: “Boles is good.

“He’s back and should be available for the Luton game.

“He’s going to have a full week’s training starting from Monday.

“He’ll train right the way through and we’ll then look at him for Saturday.

“To have him back in full training is really important now.

“He’s not played for quite a while but he’s a good young player approaching the second half of his career.”

The Verdict

This is an encouraging update for Boro as Bola did show some signs of promise in the Championship before suffering this particular issue.

The 24-year-old has provided two direct goal contributions at this level during the current campaign whilst he is also currently averaging 1.5 tackles and 1.2 interceptions per game in the second-tier (as per WhoScored).

Whilst Bola will need to prove his worth to Wilder in training in order to earn the opportunity to showcase his talent in the club’s upcoming fixtures, there is no reason why he cannot go on to play a key role in the club’s push for a play-off place.

Bola’s return may also force Taylor to step up his performance levels which could in turn have a positive impact on Boro’s fortunes.