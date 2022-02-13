Chris Wilder issues Derby County prediction following Middlesbrough clash

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder believes Derby County will make a big push for Championship survival in the latter stages of the season, voicing this optimistic verdict to Derbyshire Live.

His side were 4-1 winners over the Rams yesterday afternoon, with three first-half goals all but settling the tie despite Max Bird’s equaliser providing the travelling support with a little bit of hope as they looked to build on their midweek victory against Hull City.

In fairness to Wayne Rooney’s men, they were coming up against a side that had recently beaten Manchester United away from home in the FA Cup and are likely to be competing for a place in the Premier League at the end of the season.

But they will be disappointed not to capitalise on other sides’ failures with Peterborough United and Reading both losing on Saturday afternoon.

A victory would have taken Derby into 22nd place and just one point behind the latter. And though the Royals have a game in hand over the Rams at this stage, seven consecutive league defeats for Veljko Paunovic’s men has severely affected morale and they only look like heading down to League One at this stage.

Wilder believes the Berkshire outfit will be in for a huge fight to retain their second-tier status if the 54-year-old’s comments yesterday evening are anything to go by.

Speaking to Derbyshire Live, he said: “There are two ways this can go. I have seen so many managers and players take the easy route out, and they [Derby] are certainly not taking the easy route out, they are alive and kicking, and we have had to play well today to get a result.

“They got it back to 1-1 and it really evened itself up. We took a couple of big moments just before half time that gave us a big advantage, but they fought to the end.

“They are fighting for the manager and the supporters, and for them to be in contact or in touch is a brilliant achievement and I am sure it is an achievement that is not finished yet.

“They are going to really push at the back end of the season because of the attitude, the leadership of the manager, and the assistant manager, and most importantly the attitude of the group. We have had to play well to get that result.”

The Verdict:

There’s no doubt Derby will still be in the mix at the end of the season if they can keep the majority of their players fit and available, something that will be a challenge with such a small squad and a busy schedule to contend with.

Krystian Bielik has been a real asset for the Rams since his return and his availability, after suffering two anterior cruciate ligament injuries in recent years, may end up proving to be the difference between survival and relegation.

In fairness, they have coped for most of the season so far without the midfielder, but not having Graeme Shinnie at their disposal is a major blow and the same applies with Phil Jagielka who would have been useful on Teesside yesterday.

They certainly have the spirit to carry themselves to survival though – and they now have a golden opportunity to capitalise on the poor form of their relegation rivals.

It could be argued they are now favourites to avoid relegation considering their form this season and the fact they would be comfortable if it wasn’t for their points deductions – but will that end up being a negative as opposed to previously fighting as underdogs?