Chris Wilder issues critical message following Middlesbrough’s defeat to Fulham

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder was critical of the wastefulness of his team as they fell to defeat at home to Fulham last night.

Another Aleksandar Mitrovic goal was the difference at the Riverside Stadium, although that didn’t tell the whole story as Boro were better than the league leaders for large parts, particularly in the second half.

However, they couldn’t find the breakthrough and were punished by the Serbian international. And, speaking to Teesside Live, Wilder admitted his team needed to be more ruthless in front of goal.

“I’m extremely frustrated. It’s a really poor goal to concede. It’s a poor challenge from Crooksy. We did a lot of preparation on Mitrovic’s runs and where he wants to get into. We’ve switched off.

“Ultimately we’ve lost it and I don’t know how. Even after the goal we’ve done more than enough to get back into it and get something out of it, but we haven’t. I think them keeping the ball out of the back of the net was more us than them though. We missed some big chances and we should score them.”

The verdict

This is a fair assessment from Wilder as Boro did create enough chances to win the game but they were poor in front of goal and then made to pay for that with Mitrovic’s goal from the set-piece.

So, his frustration is understood and on the balance of play you have to say it was a missed opportunity for Boro who now sit outside the play-off places.

The challenge will be to bounce back this weekend against Hull, with Wilder’s men needing to get back on track as they push for promotion.

