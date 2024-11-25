Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder believes the club's takeover situation needs to be resolved before the January transfer window in order to give him the opportunity to strengthen his squad.

The Telegraph revealed earlier this month that Sheffield United owner Prince Abdullah had agreed a £100 million deal to sell the club to a US consortium led by Steve Rosen, and he was spotted in the stands for the 1-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday alongside fellow potential investor Helmy Eltoukhy two weeks ago.

Rosen and Eltoukhy are believed to have reached a full agreement with the EFL to buy the Blades, but The Mirror claimed last week that the takeover is being held up by the fact that Prince Abdullah is refusing to sign off on the deal.

However, those reports have been emphatically denied, with sources close to the club telling BBC Radio Sheffield journalist Rob Staton that it is "absolutely not true" that Prince Abdullah is behind the delay in the takeover being completed.

Despite the ongoing uncertainty, it has been an excellent start to the season for United, and they currently sit third in the Championship table, but they would be top had they not received a two-point deduction.

Championship table (as it stands 25th November) Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 16 16 32 2 Sunderland 16 14 32 3 Sheffield United 16 12 32 4 Burnley 16 13 30 5 Middlesbrough 16 10 27 6 West Brom 16 7 26 7 Watford 16 1 26 8 Millwall 16 5 24

Chris Wilder on Sheffield United takeover situation

Speaking ahead of the game against Oxford United on Tuesday night, Wilder admitted that clarity was needed on the takeover situation at Bramall Lane, and he stressed the importance of a resolution being reached ahead of the January transfer window.

"I think we all deserve credit for not letting that get in the way of how we work," Wilder told journalist Rob Staton.

"Maybe through experience we've done that and got on with the things that we can control, which is players' performances, recruitment in the summer and results.

"I believe we need clarity, I'd like to think that we're coming up to that point now, either one way or the other.

"Stephen Bettis (chief executive) has kept me in the loop as much as he can with whatever he knows, I think we're on the same page as well with that.

"Definitely for January, we need to strengthen, we feel that, especially after losing Arblaster.

"Without being clever, we understand that there might be some injuries, we were never going to be a group that wouldn't suffer through that, everybody does.

"It's important that when we do, we have a strong bench and we have a strong group, so I'd like to think that we will be able to do some business in January.

"We still have two loan slots available, which is good and promising.

"I do think that the chemistry of the group is really important.

"For me, I don't think we need four, five or six, but we certainly need maybe two or three to bolster the group, and I'd like to think we'll have the opportunity to do that because the prize is big at the end of the season."

Prince Abdullah must end Sheffield United takeover uncertainty

It is difficult to disagree with Wilder that clarity is needed amid the ongoing takeover uncertainty at Bramall Lane.

While the club issued a firm denial of reports that Prince Abdullah is refusing to sign off on the deal, the true reasons behind the current delay are unknown, and that will be a concern for Blades supporters.

Many have questioned whether United have the squad depth needed to sustain an automatic promotion push, and those fears have only increased after the season-ending injury to midfielder Oliver Arblaster, so there is no doubt that reinforcements are needed in January.

Rosen and Eltoukhy are said to be willing to provide funds in January if their takeover is completed, but it is unclear whether the Blades would be able to do business if the deal falls through, and a poor winter window could undermine the excellent work that Wilder and his squad have done so far this season.