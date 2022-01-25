Chris Wilder issues clear message as Middlesbrough suffer 1-0 defeat at Blackburn

Middlesbrough missed an opportunity to climb back into the play-off places in losing out to Blackburn Rovers on Monday evening.

The defeat comes as a momentum-stalling result having gone into the match off the back of six wins and a draw from their previous seven.

Boro are still well placed to comfortably position themselves in the top six, but losing ground on, now second placed, Blackburn was a bitter pill to swallow.

Chris Wilder gave his assessment of the disappointing result when he spoke to The Northern Echo.

He said: “People talk about a fire and ice mentality, you need the fire to win battles and win possession, and then the ice to calm yourself down and win the game.

“You can’t have one without the other, but the first thing has to be the fire, and I thought Blackburn had it in the first half and we were always chasing it.

“It takes time for them to earn my trust, and you have bumps in the road.

“That’s quite a big one tonight, that, and one that I didn’t enjoy.

“I’ll take it on the chin and accept that there’s a winner and there’s a loser, but we have to be really consistent with our attitude and mentality towards the game.”

Rovers were without Ben Brereton Diaz on the night and therefore will take a lot of confidence from earning the victory, however it should be no cause for panic for anyone involved at Middlesbrough.

Wilder is a very experienced manager in the EFL and he has been in this position before, Boro are in very capable hands and should bounce back in their next match.

The Verdict

The big 2022 Middlesbrough quiz: One question about every first-team player – Can you score full marks?

1 of 28 Who did the club sign Joe Lumley from? Wigan Athletic Bolton Wanderers Queens Park Rangers Sunderland

There was a contentious penalty that was not given in the first half with Tayo Edun questionably fouling Isaiah Jones.

Matt Crooks will be frustrated not to have got Boro back on level terms in the second period with two close range headers, the first blocked on the line by Lewis Travis.

Paddy McNair will not want to look back on his air shot on the edge of the box that led to Sam Gallagher profiting to grab the only goal of the game, on a night that could have ended very differently for Wilder’s men.

The fighting talk from Wilder will be well received from the Boro supporters as it demonstrates how much of a perfectionist he is and just how invested in this promotion race they are as a group.