Chris Wilder issues clear message as Middlesbrough gear up for Barnsley clash

Chris Wilder is targeting another cup run with Middlesbrough following the success of last year’s FA Cup campaign.

The Championship side reached the quarter final stages of the famous cup competition, defeating the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur along the way.

The 54-year old has claimed that the less glamorous tie against Mansfield Town in the third round was just as important as it set the team on its way to a historic set of victories.

Wilder has likened Wednesday night’s clash against Barnsley to the clash at home to Mansfield last January.

The Boro boss has admitted that the Tykes don’t represent a headline act like top Premier League opposition might, but that these are the games the team needs to win in order to earn the huge occasions against the big sides.

“The FA Cup run was a brilliant part of the season – even the first game where we sold out against Mansfield,” said Wilder, via The Yorkshire Post.

“It was the start where we had to get through that game.

“To get to Manchester United, to Tottenham and to Chelsea, we had to deal with Mansfield, and it’s the same again now, we have to get through Barnsley.

“It’s a game of football that we want to go well in and win.”

While Wilder did admit that he is likely to rotate his side for tonight’s clash at the Riverside, with the team keeping one eye on their upcoming clash this weekend with Sheffield United.

Boro are yet to win this season, so a victory over Barnsley could be the result the team needs to really start their campaign.

The Verdict

Last season’s FA Cup run was wildly exciting for Boro supporters and a great showcase for what the team is capable of.

Victories of United and Spurs will live long in the memory, even if the team ultimately failed to gain promotion in the league.

Gaining similar results this season in the League Cup would be an impressive achievement and is surely a worthy objective for a club the size of Boro.

But it is also the modern reality of the game that the fixture with Sheffield United will take greater importance, meaning some key players may be rested for this evening’s cup tie.