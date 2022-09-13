Chris Wilder issues challenge to Middlesbrough players ahead of Cardiff City clash

Middlesbrough haven’t had the start to the new Sky Bet Championship campaign that they would have wanted, with the team struggling to get going and to pick up points.

They’ve been widely expected to be one of the teams right at the top end of the table battling for promotion, especially with Chris Wilder at the helm and with the squad they have.

However, Boro have instead won just twice in their opening eight league fixtures and are currently sitting 17th in the table.

Now, having sealed a win over Sunderland in their last game, Wilder has told Teesside Live that he wants consistency and wants to follow the victory up with two more against Cardiff City and Rotherham United.

Prior to the fixture against the Black Cats, they had been handed a loss to Watford and were right near the bottom three in the Championship.

The victory has given them some more breathing room and Wilder will now be hoping they can push on and pick up some more points rather than falling to another defeat again.

Wilder certainly has the capacity to get a result from his team, having dragged Northampton up the EFL and then Sheffield United – he is experienced in most divisions and knows how to craft a winning side.

He was given the Boro role after Neil Warnock departed with the side in mid-table and nearly led them into the play-offs.

He’ll want to build on that this year and that will mean picking up more wins – and speaking to Teesside Live, that is exactly what the Middlesbrough manager wants this week.

He said: “We never want to look too far ahead, but it’s a big week for us.

“It’s a big week for us to build on the win over Sunderland with two opportunities to win, put more points on the board and move up that table.

“Every opportunity is an opportunity to pick three points up though, because we never go into any game happy with anything less. We look to win always.

“But certainly, it does feel like a big week for us.

“Psychologically, we’ve got a couple of big wins now and I don’t want us to take a step back, I don’t want us to be a yo-yo team, I don’t want us to have an 8/10 performance and then drop to a 5/10.

“I don’t think that’s been the case this year and I want to keep that consistency.”

The Verdict

Middlesbrough, you would think, will still be up there with the promotion contenders at the end of the season.

It is very early days yet in the Championship and a few losses already won’t get Boro too down.

They have a strong squad, with some good strength in depth and a good manager who knows how to get the best out of his team and produce the kind of results needed at the top end of the table.

Right now, the club are struggling but a big win over Sunderland could be just the kickstart to the season that the team needed.

A win over Swansea too proves that they can outplay other clubs in the division that feel they can control games.

With their next fixture being against Cardiff, they will certainly feel they can bag a victory.

If they can, it should pull them further up the standings – and that could be the end of their fears of a drop towards the bottom three.