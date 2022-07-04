Chris Wilder invites transfer offers for Middlesbrough trio

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder has reiterated that Hayden Coulson, Grant Hall, and Uche Ikpeazu are all available for transfer this summer as the start of the 2022/23 Championship campaign nears.

Boro ramped up their pre-season preparations with a friendly against Bishop Auckland on the weekend, with Coulson getting a rare run-out for the Teessiders in the 5-0 victory.

Speaking to Gazette Live after the game, Wilder praised the 24-year-old but invited offers for the defender and a number of the other out-of-favour players at the North East club.

He said: “Hayden’s available. He knows the situation. He’s available for other teams to take, Grant Hall is available, and Uche is available too. There are players there that understand the situation, although they’re obviously still contracted to us at the moment.

“They’re good characters, and that was why Hayden was involved at Bishop. He’s a local boy, and he’ll have done himself no harm in terms of getting 45 minutes under his belt. But, going forward, will he be part of the first-team squad next season? No. He understands that, and he’s working hard with his agent and the club to make sure a move happens.”

Coulson had two underwhelming loan spells away from Boro last season, at first Ipswich Town and then Peterborough United, while Ikpeazu spent the second half of 2021/22 on loan with Cardiff City and Hall has not featured since Wilder’s appointment.

It is understood that forward Chuba Akpom has also been told to look for a move away from the Riverside this summer.

However, some clubs have found it difficult to offload players in recent windows so it is by no means a given that all four will be depart.

The Verdict

You have to credit Wilder for being open about his stance on Coulson, Hall, and Ikpeazu.

Some coaches look to offer players a chance to fight their way back into contention during pre-season but the Boro boss has clearly seen enough when it comes to that trio.

Being completely honest with them raises the likelihood that a move away can be secured, which is best for all parties involved.

Given the impressive turnaround following his appointment last season, you’d imagine he’s got the full backing of the club’s fanbase when it comes to these sort of decisions.