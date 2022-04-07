Chris Wilder hoping to have key Middlesbrough man back for Hull City clash

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder is hopeful that Isaiah Jones will be fit enough to face Hull City this weekend after missing Wednesday night’s clash with Fulham.

A 73rd minute Aleksandar Mitrovic goal was enough to earn the visitors all three points at the Riverside Stadium, but Middlesbrough were forced to play without one of their key men.

Speaking after the match, Wilder confirmed that Jones had missed out through illness and that he had taken medical advice not to play the 22-year-old.

“He wasn’t very well.” Wilder explained, via the Northern Echo.

“We took medical advice.

“Hopefully he will be back for the weekend.

Under medical advice, we were advised not to play him and we didn’t.”

Jones has been a key man in Chris Wilder’s side down the right flank, making 36 appearances in the Championship so far this campaign.

In those matches, he has managed an impressive nine assists, and has scored once, too.

This has helped Middlesbrough climb into play-off contention, with the club now sitting seventh after last night’s narrow defeat to the league leaders.

Crucially, though, they are just two points behind Wilder’s former club Sheffield United in sixth, and, have a game in hand over the Blades.

The Verdict

Losing Isaiah Jones through illness was a disappointment for Middlesbrough last night, and given how well they played in the match, you wonder what difference the 22-year-old could have made in the match.

Jones has been excellent this season for Boro – you only have to look at his assists tally to see that.

Let us not forget, either, that Jones was chosen to stay at Boro whilst Djed Spence was sent out on loan in search of game time. Much like his assists tally, this highlights once again the talent of Jones.

Wilder will hopefully have the 22-year-old back fit for Saturday’s clash with Hull City.

At this stage of the season, you don’t want the important things still to play for in the league being decided or adversely affected by injuries.