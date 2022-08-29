Chris Wilder hopeful for Middlesbrough player return for Watford clash

After injuring himself in training, Middlesbrough were without goalkeeper Zack Steffen for Saturday’s game against Swansea City.

The Manchester City loanee was hoping he would be available to play but after failing a fitness test, Liam Roberts was forced to step up and make his debut at the weekend.

Both goalkeepers arrived this summer with Steffen the favourite for number one but Roberts has been working hard in training which meant he was able to step in when called upon.

The 27-year-old, who arrived on a free transfer from Northampton Town this summer, put in a solid performance and it was Boro who came away victorious with a 2-1 win.

Middlesbrough’s next game comes soon with a trip to Watford on Tuesday and Chris Wilder is hopeful that his first choice goalkeeper will be available to return following a positive scan.

However, he was keen to give Roberts credit for his debut too as he told Teesside Live: “We’re hopeful he [Steffen] will be available to play on Tuesday night. But, I’ve got to say, I thought Liam’s debut was really good. He can be really pleased with his contribution. He played his part in a winning result.

“He didn’t have anything major to do in my eyes; I think there was maybe one looping header late on, but he was neat and tidy with the ball which we want him to be because we want to build our attacks from the back. He made some good decisions and was nice and calm, so he can be delighted with his debut.”

The Verdict:

Middlesbrough were lucky they could call upon Roberts and feel fairly confident in his abilities with such a short turn around, and it must be said that the goalkeeper probably exceeded those expectations during Saturday’s game.

Wilder was clearly very happy with the player’s debut and Roberts will be happy to hear these comments which will give him a boost to continue working hard in training knowing it’s paying off.

Whilst it wasn’t the most attacking of performances from either side, the Swans registered more shots than Boro with more on target too and had a penalty in the 79th minute so Roberts had to face enough on his debut that would need him to hold his nerve.

As it stands, Steffen will continue to be first choice at the Riverside but Roberts is certainly showing why he’s at the club and what he is able to contribute when asked by his manager.