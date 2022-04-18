Chris Wilder highlights Middlesbrough problem as poor form continues

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder admitted his team need to do more in the final third as they failed to score once again in the 2-0 defeat to Huddersfield Town.

The former Sheffield United chief has done a brilliant job with Boro since he came in, but the past month has been tough, with his side now without a win in four.

That has seen Boro lose ground in the race for a top six finish, whilst the boss will also be concerned that they haven’t found the net in their past four fixtures.

In truth, they rarely looked like scoring today, with Riley McGree’s late effort onto the bar the closest they came. And, speaking to the Yorkshire Post, Wilder acknowledged that they need to be doing more going forward.

“Is it a mentality that they tighten up in those positions or a lack of quality? Maybe something in between. I don’t think we’re getting dominated by any team but the fine margins and the ultimate decisive moments in both boxes, the opposition are finding them and we’re not.

“You can’t have the number of penalty area entries and the number of passes, the amount of possession we’ve had and not score.”

Have each of these 24 ex-Middlesbrough academy players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 24 Chris Brunt Yes No

The verdict

This was another frustrating game for Boro and the reality is they could have few complaints about the result because Huddersfield were clearly the better team on the day.

Obviously, the major problem right now is creativity and scoring goals, with Wilder still not settled on his preferred front two, whilst the previously brilliant Isaiah Jones has not been at his best since returning.

So, there are problems the boss needs to rectify and time is fast running out if Boro are to make the top six.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.