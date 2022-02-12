Chris Wilder highlights importance of one Middlesbrough player

Chris Wilder has heaped praise on Middlesbrough midfielder Jonny Howson for his ability to lead by example, in conversation with Teesside Live.

Howson has been integral to Middlesbrough’s progression this season, with the 33-year-old playing in all but one of the club’s Championship fixtures this season.

Of the 28 second-tier matches he has played this season, he has started 27 of them, further demonstrating his importance in the heart of midfield, under both Neil Warnock and Chris Wilder.

Howson has played more minutes than any other Middlesbrough player this season and addressing his importance in the side, Wilder told Teesside Live: “His experience is key. He’s more of a leader in how he goes about his business. He’s not a ranter and raver or a shouter and baller, he leads by example.

“And I thought his example of the last two games has been outstanding. He showed on Friday the level that he’s played at and you could see he wasn’t afraid to mix it with the big boys, physically and also being brave to get on the ball. That was really important for us.

“I was a touch critical in terms of our pass retention in that one and what we did with the ball, but we certainly got back to the standards that I’m looking for on Wednesday.

“Jonny was key to that getting around the park and he’s just a really good midfield player.”

Quiz: Did these 26 ex-Middlesbrough players score more or less than 20 goals during their time at the club?

1 of 26 Scott McDonald More Less

There are less than six months remaining on Howson’s contract with Middlesbrough, meaning as things stand, he will be a free agent come the end of this season.

The midfielder’s performances so far during the campaign, have helped ‘Boro to seventh in the Championship table, ahead of their clash with Derby County on Saturday afternoon.

The Verdict

Howson goes about his business quietly, but he is a big reason as to why Middlesbrough keep on ticking and why players more advanced see a lot of joy.

He is extremely dependable and will probably go down as one of the division’s most underrated performers.

Possessing great technical ability, tactical knowledge and in-game intelligence, it is easy to see why Wilder has been so impressed with the midfielder since his arrival.

His experience and all-around ability will be key for Boro in what remains of the campaign as they continue to chase promotion, meaning the prospect of a new contract has to be under consideration.