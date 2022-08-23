Chris Wilder gives verdict on Middlesbrough’s season so far

Last season Middlesbrough had a good season and were unlucky to miss out on the play-offs after taking it to the last day of the season.

Therefore, a top six ambition from Middlesbrough this season didn’t seem unreasonable especially after adding a number of signings to the squad this summer.

However, the start of the season hasn’t gone fully to plan so far with Chris Wilder’s side yet to win a game this season.

As it stands, Boro now sit second bottom of the table but Wilder is determined to only look forward and insists his goals haven’t changed as he told Teesside Live: “I’m just looking at the next game. I can’t think about what might happen at the end of the season. If we carry on like we have been then the end of the table I’m going to be looking at is not the not the one I want to be looking at. I didn’t come here to be looking at that end of the table, but we’re all in that situation at the minute and we need to get a win by hook or by crook.

“If we have to change shape or personnel, I’ve managed and coached all different shapes, so if we have to I will. I don’t really want to because I enjoy it when it’s good. I think it has been good at times too. But we’ll do whatever we need to do. I’ve been in this position before where, in the first four or five games you’ve not won.

“It’s not into the stage of worry at the moment, but we know it has to come sooner or later because we’re all here to win, and while we want to see our team play well, more importantly, we want to see them win.”

The Verdict:

Despite not being too worried yet, Middlesbrough’s current position is not ideal and not what Wilder would’ve wanted from the start of their season.

With three draws and two wins under their belt so far, they could find that these dropped points come back to haunt them at the end of the season.

However, there’s nothing they can do to change their previous results now and therefore need to be looking forward and focusing on getting their first win of the season as soon as possible.

Wilder is well aware of the situation his side are currently in and is prepare to do what he needs to do to see his side get results.

However, it’s right that his squad’s aims don’t change so early in the season especially if they want to keep their standards and expectations high within the squad itself.