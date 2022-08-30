Chris Wilder gives honest view on Middlesbrough’s summer transfer window

This summer has been a bit of a frustrating one for Chris Wilder at times, as he’s looked to bolster his Middlesbrough squad in the hope they can go a step further and get a top six finish this season.

After the departure of 14 players this summer, the boss has had plenty of work to do and before the deadline there a few further reinforcements he hopes to add.

However, the squad is starting to take shape now and the arrival of both Matt Clarke and Rodrigo Muniz last week has given the side a much needed boost.

After a long summer, it seems as though Wilder is glad he was patient as he told Teesside Live: “We’ve talked about the balance we want in the squad and we’ve had to be patient to build because we didn’t want to just get players in for the sake of it.

“They had to be right in terms of attitude, personality, profile, games played etc. Loads of boxes we wanted to tick. And then always the most important is the pricing of it as well, especially when they’re permanent signings like Matt [Clarke] was.

“It’s not been ideal and I have been frustrated, there’s no doubt about that. We all are though – everyone at the football club would like to get their business done early to give us the best opportunity to build from an early start. But that’s not the way it’s been this year, and I think that’s possible because of the size of the rebuild.

“You’ve got to remember we have still brought a hell of a lot of players in, and let a hell of a lot go. I’m hearing murmurs already about big spending this and big spending that, but I can assure you that it’s all within budget and in line with financial fair play, so yet again nonsense talked and people trying to put pressure on.”

Despite the frustration at times, the boss is happy about where his team are now as he said: “The group does feel like it’s getting there now. If you look at our bench on Saturday, we’ve left one senior player out and we’ve got another two in Zack [Steffen] and Chuba [Akpom] injured. But when you look around at the benches of the other clubs that wasn’t to be pushing at the top end of this division, that’s usually what it looks like. Those teams have that and we’ll need it too.”

The Verdict:

There is no doubt that this has been a frustrating summer at times for Chris Wilder especially when he had a fairly big job on his hands both in the number of players he needed and the aspirations his side have.

However, the manager stuck to his plan and made sure he recruited people he actually wanted and would benefit the side rather than who was available and it now looks as though the squad sits in a good shape.

After getting their first win of the season at the weekend, it’s clear to see that new signings are having an impact at the club showing Wilder’s recruitment has been good.

Therefore, if he can get some last minute names in then Boro should definitely be a position to push further up the league this year.