Chris Wilder gives honest verdict after Middlesbrough’s heavy defeat to Sheffield United last night

Following his side’s 4-1 defeat last night against his former club Sheffield United, Chris Wilder admits it was the worst game they’ve had since he became manager.

Middlesbrough were dominated by Sheffield United last night who got their scoring underway in the 23rd minute through Berge. Just two minutes later Sharp doubled the lead of the hosts.

In the second half, the Blades started the scoring again with Robinson scoring a volley from inside the six yard box. Chris Wilder’s side got one goal back when Balogun scored into an open net after Blades keeper Foderingham slipped.

However, Gibbs-White put the game to bed in the 79th minute with a beautiful strike.

Chris Wilder admitted the performance was far from what was expected as he told the Northern Echo: “This was a big game tonight, and if people want to play in big games, they’e got to stick their chest out and play. It’s pretty simplistic really. You’ve got to be a player – and I didn’t have one player out there.

“We got dominated from one to 11, right the way through. We didn’t have one player where you could say they came out of it with a positive. You couldn’t say ‘he was okay’ or ‘he did alright’. There wasn’t one.

“We created a couple of chances and should have scored at 2-0, but that wouldn’t have changed the dynamic of the game. Even our goal was a gimme from Sheffield United’s point of view. We didn’t have any part of the game. We couldn’t get a foothold and got dominated.”

The result pushed Sheffield United further up to the table to 5th place whilst Middlesbrough now sit in 8th, two points away from the playoffs. Whilst this result hasn’t ended their playoff hopes, it certainly was a crucial game for them to be winning and their confidence will have been knocked too. Wilder said: “We’ll take it on the chin, but the players have to reflect on their own performances, just like we’ll reflect on what we’ve done.

“I didn’t see it coming. We made it so easy for them. We’ve gone from being at such a high level in terms of how we played against Spurs to this. We were miles off it in every department.”

The Verdict:

This was a really poor result from Chris Wilder’s side and you can tell just how disappointed the Middlesbrough boss feels after what could be an important three points come the end of the season.

The race for the playoffs isn’t yet over and Wilder’s side are only two points away so its still an achievable goal but given they also have an FA Cup tie against Liverpool to come, it’s yet to be seen whether the playoffs will be too much for them this season.

Wilder will be looking for his team to bounce back immediately, starting with Saturday’s game away at Millwall which is another important game.

Millwall currently sit just two points behind Middlesbrough, directly beneath them so a win for Millwall would see them go above Middlesbrough. How they show up on Saturday will be a real show of the character in the team.