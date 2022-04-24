Chris Wilder gives his verdict on Middlesbrough’s attacking options

Middlesbrough faced Swansea yesterday with the game finishing 1-1 at the Swansea.com Stadium.

It wasn’t ideal for Boro as they went ahead though Riley McGree in the 46th minute only to concede in the 48th minute thanks to Michael Obafemi’s latest strike for the hosts.

However, it was a step in the right direction for a Middlesbrough who were goalless in four games.

Chris Wilder opted to start 19-year-old Josh Coburn as one of his strikers giving him his first league start since he broke into the first-team at The Riverside back in November.

The young player last 66 minutes before being substituted but the Boro boss felt the need to freshen things up in his attacking play though he did admit the game was hard for the youngster.

Reflecting on the decision to start the teenager, and his performance, Wilder he told Teesside Live: “We just wanted to freshen it up.

“It was a difficult one for Josh because the play behind him wasn’t great and we didn’t really give him as much service as he wanted or needed. We did envisage the game being a little like it was.”

Only die-hard Middlesbrough supporters will get at least 20/25 on this higher or lower quiz

1 of 25 Is the capacity of the Riverside Stadium higher or lower than 36,000 Higher Lower

However, Wilder is keen to not let Coburn feel too bad about yesterday’s game as he reiterated that everyone in his squad has a part to play as he said: “It’s not an 11-man game as we’ve spoken about before because the subs have always got a huge contribution to make and we need them to have the ability to affect the game.

“I thought both Sporar and Connolly when they came on in a lot of the stuff they did gave us that extra spark.

“I didn’t ever envisage in terms of the workload that the front two would ever last the full 90 minutes with the work the had to do. They usually don’t anyway, in terms of how we go about our work.”

The Verdict:

Middlesbrough will be disappointed to come away from Swansea with a point especially given they conceded just minutes after they scored their goal, and the importance of that match to their play-off hopes.

However, it will feel like a weight off their shoulders to have scored again and Chris Wilder will be hoping his side can push on and add more to their tally in their final games of the season.

Coburn was not in the easiest of games yesterday but he did well considering and given that Wilder spoke about the need for different players in his side, it looks like the young player will be given a chance again at the right time.