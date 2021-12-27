Chris Wilder gives his verdict on Andraz Sporar’s recent displays at Middlesbrough

Andraz Sporar is currently leading the line for Middlesbrough on a season-long loan from Sporting Lisbon.

The Slovenian striker has taken some time to adapt to the Championship but, like many of his team-mates, is starting to operate at a higher level since Chris Wilder arrived at The Riverside.

Five league goals in 17 starts is not sparkling form, particularly considering 40% of his goals have been penalties, but Sporar’s all-round game and combination play in the final third has improved notably in recent weeks.

Wilder outlined his analysis of the 27-year-old’s upturn in performances when he spoke to TeessideLive.

He said: “He was dropping off into little holes, linking the play, he looked a really good player. He wants his name on the scoresheet and he has done. He’s a good player. His CV is strong. The reason he came here was to play in the top third of this division.

“That’s what I said to the players, it’s a big club, let’s not shy away from it. I expect big performances from you boys in big games and we’ve certainly done that.”

Middlesbrough have looked like a top six side ever since Wilder walked in the door and, despite an underwhelming goalscoring record, Sporar has been a key part of that at the top of the pitch.

The Verdict

The likes of Sporar, Martin Payero and James Lea Siliki were exciting signings for Boro in the summer. However, under Neil Warnock none of them were able to hit their straps consistently. Sporar stands out as an intelligent player, his movement and spatial awareness occupies backlines, which creates space for the likes of Matt Crooks and Isaiah Jones to exploit offensively.

Four wins in five has seen Boro rise to fifth place, however due to the amount of postponed fixtures in recent weeks it is hard to infer a true ranking of the sides in the top half. Boro completing their fixtures though has to be a positive, meaning they are far less likely to suffer fixture congestion and the challenges it poses going into the second half of the season.