Chris Wilder gives his verdict following Middlesbrough’s FA Cup exit

After an impressive FA Cup run which saw them overcome the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham, Middlesbrough run came to an end last night when Premier League Chelsea came out victorious at 2-0.

Despite losing and the cup run now being over, Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder believes his team can hold their heads high as he told Teeside Live: “I think it’s been a terrific effort. You are there at Mansfield and you saw there that it took an incredible effort to even get to Old Trafford. We then pull Spurs out and pull Chelsea out, so it’s not been easy has it?

“It could have been a lot more comfortable but it wasn’t but it was what it was and we had to deal with that. I think the club generally goes about its business in a way that represents what we’re all about. This is a working-class football club, the supporters get behind the team, off the pitch we do things in the right way.

“I think the way the club have handled things recently with another club in the division, sticking up for what it believed in and being strong and positive about that, and then this week as well, I think the statement the club put out on Tuesday and the way the owner as he does speaks from his heart. I think we’ve dealt with it all in a really humble way and we’ve gone about it in the right way. We hold our heads up high.”

Quiz: Can you identify each of these 24 ex-Middlesbrough players just by looking at 3 clues?

1 of 24 299 appearances for the club, ten goals scored in that time and now plays for Birmingham City Adam Clayton Daniel Ayala Grant Hall George Friend

Reflecting on the performance which saw his side exit the cup, Wilder was positive about his side as he said: “We’re a little bit disappointed. It’s tough when you go 2-0 down agains the quality that we’re up against but I though we stuck in there and didn’t let the game get away from us. But it was always going to be difficult from that point.

“It was a competitive game and I didn’t think it boiled over.

“Chelsea showed their respect to us with the team that they picked and the job they’ve done and they go through to the semi-final, but I am immensely proud of the players and the football club in terms of what has been a terrific cup run from us.”

The Verdict

Chris Wilder is right to have such praise for his Middlesbrough side. They have had a remarkable cup run overcoming some top teams and although they were beaten last night, they’ve done their supporters proud.

It’s not been the easiest week for Middlesbrough in terms of preparing for this game with off the pitch matters dominating the conversations around the game but as Wilder points out, Middlesbrough were able to conduct themselves in a way they can be proud of.

Whilst it was disappointing for their fans to see them exit the cup at this point, they provided a positive performance and gave their all against a strong Premier League team and there will be a sense of pride surrounding the club after that.