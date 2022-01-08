Chris Wilder gives his insight into relationship with key Middlesbrough figure

A lot was made of Neil Warnock’s struggles to successfully work alongside Middlesbrough’s recruitment team in the summer transfer window.

Chris Wilder would have been aware of the situation when he took over in early November and prepared to not have complete control over transfers. It appears that the team headed up by Kieran Scott identified Martin Payero and Andraz Sporar this summer, both have shown in flashes that they have the ability to successfully adapt to the Championship.

Wilder provided an update on the club’s situation in the window and his relationship with Scott when he spoke to TeessideLive.

He said: “We’re having conversations with a couple of Premier League clubs regarding loans. I thank the owner and the work that’s going on behind the scenes with Neil Bausor (Chief Executive) and Kieran Scott (Head of Football). There was a lot of talk regarding Kieran’s appointment and the effect he can have on many levels.

“We’ve been working very closely for quite a long time and we’re delighted to get Aaron (Connolly) in and we’re still hopeful to add more. We’ve talked about being smart and adding to the group. Good players want to see other good players added to the group. The team are going well and I think it’s the right time to strengthen to cement our position and improve it.”

Boro are in FA Cup third round action this afternoon when they travel to Nigel Clough’s in-form Mansfield Town. It is clear that Wilder wants to bolster the squad this month and it will be intriguing to see the type of the player that comes through the door at The Riverside.

This kind of relationship is not going to go away. The way club’s are structured in these modern times, appointing a manager is about as significant as signing a key player to the first team, the powers that be in the hierarchy have the most control and are clear about the long term strategy they want to implement in both style of play and recruitment.

If there can be a positive relationship on both sides of the coin, it can be very effective and build a better future for the club moving forward. Boro have conducted some questionable transfer business since relegation from the Premier League and Scott is in place to make them smarter and more sustainable. With the likes of Isaiah Jones emerging from within this season there is an argument that Boro should be giving youngsters a chance more often rather than shelling out in the transfer market.